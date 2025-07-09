TL;DR: Many residents in the Yakima area are sad to find out about the Rite Aid store closures. See what will happen to the location in Union Gap.

As of the time of this writing, there are currently 93 Rite Aid locations in Washington State, meanwhile news about Rite Aid store closures across the country have been swirling in the news lately.

Still, many Yakima residents didn't think the closures would affect us here. There is a mixture of shock and sadness in the air as we take in the news that all three Rite Aid locations in the Yakima area are permanently closing.

This Sign at Yakima’s Summitview-Area Rite Aid Was the First Red Flag

We should have seen it coming that Rite Aid stores would be closing in Yakima because this sign has been in the window at the location off Summitview Ave since June of this year:

Rite Aid Sign in Yakima Rite Aid Sign in Yakima. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby loading...

I recall seeing on my Facebook timeline feed that this location was selling off store fixtures in bits and pieces. That raised the hairs of my 'Spidey senses!'

Get our free mobile app

Will you miss shopping at Rite Aid stores? Sound off in our reader poll.

Which Yakima Locations Are Closing and When

The Summitview Ave-area Rite Aid will be closing sometime in September, according to an employee on site. A worker at the Rite Aid next to the Safeway grocery store on West Nob Hill Boulevard said their store is slated to permanently close by mid to late August.

Rite Aid on Nob Hill in Yakima is Closing Rite Aid on Nob Hill in Yakima is Closing. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby loading...

The Nob Hill Rite Aid location at 2204-B W Nob Hill Blvd will reportedly close sometime in mid to late August, according to one employee I spoke with.

Read More: What Does Yakima Need More of? See What Locals Are Griping About

Is the Union Gap Rite Aid Next on the Chopping Block?

I have confirmed that the Rite Aid in Union Gap in front of the Valley Mall will soon become a CVS Pharmacy. This will be the first CVS location in the Yakima Valley. There are currently 43 CVS locations in Washington State.

One customer reported in Facebook that a "sign in the 9th Ave and Summitview store says prescriptions will be transferred to the Union Gap location, which will transition into a CVS."

The Rite Aid in Union Gap next to the Valley Mall is becoming a CVS Pharmacy beginning September 2025. CVS Pharmacy Union Gap Location. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby loading...

There are lots of colorful red and white signs promoting the upcoming CVS Pharmacy location coming to Valley Mall in Union Gap.

Washington Shoppers: Save Some Money and Never Skip on These 10 WA Dollar Store Deals These dollar store items might be considered "cheap", but at least they have a good value for the money. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby