The new year has begun on a grim note for Yakima, as the community continues to grapple with an alarming surge in overdose deaths.

YAKIMA COUNTY SET A NEW RECORD IN 2024

The Yakima County Coroner’s Office has reported a staggering 145 overdose fatalities in 2024, a record that surpasses last year's high of 96 deaths. The majority of these tragedies are linked to fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has become increasingly prevalent on local streets. Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshal Slight has noted that two overdose deaths have already been recorded in the early weeks of 2024, and he anticipates that the numbers will continue to rise.

WHAT'S IN STREET DRUGS THESE DAYS?

The Washington State Department of Health has sounded the alarm regarding the availability of dangerous synthetic substances in the state's recreational drug market. Reports indicate that an alarming 237 unique drugs, including potentially lethal chemicals such as fentanyl and animal tranquilizers, were found in local samples, making Washington's illicit drug supply more perilous than ever.

CARTELS ARE NOW PUTTING MORE DRUGS INTO THE MIX

Efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking have inadvertently led to cartel suppliers introducing even more unpredictable and dangerous substances into the mix, further complicating an already dire situation.

MORE OPIOID TREATMENTS ARE NEEDED IN THE STATE

Health experts are calling for enhanced access to opioid treatments and resources to help combat the crisis. One crucial tool in saving lives is Narcan, an anti-opioid medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose. Local initiatives have made Narcan more accessible, with vending machines installed at key locations such as the Opportunities Industrialization Center on Fruitvale Blvd. and Yakamart in Toppenish.

