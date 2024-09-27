Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice remains on leave as the Ellensburg Prosecutors Office considers filing misdemeanor charges against Curtice in connection with an investigation in which he admits to using narcotics.

SO WHAT HAPPENS IF CURTICE IS CHARGED AND CONVICTED

Specifically he faces charges of official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant after Yakima Police say he lied to investigators when he told them he'd been poisoned on the job in August.

Because Curtice is an elected official he can't be fired by any county official but he can be recalled from office.

CURTICE COULD BE RECALLED OR RESIGN

If convicted or found not guilty of the crimes he could face a complicated recall effort that would go through the court system before it could be approved for a future ballot for voters to consider. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says besides a recall effort any elected county official could also resign or look for the next election and wait for voters support or rejection. Brusic says the recall process is complicated with lots of requirements. He says a conviction on criminal charges could become the basis for a recall effort.

THE DEPUTY CORONER IS NOW IN CHARGE OF THE OFFICE UNTIL CURTICE RETURNS

As the investigation continues the Yakima County Commissioners have now appointed Deputy Coroner Marshal Slight to be in charge of the office.

Brusic says the case was passed to the Ellensburg Prosecutors Office to avoid a conflict of interest in the case since Curtice is an elected official. Brusic says he hasn't read the police reports and is staying nuetral when it comes to a charging decision. He had no comment on the case or the charges Curtice is facing.

