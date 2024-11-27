As the holiday season approaches, local law enforcement officials are urging you to remain vigilant against a surge in criminal activity.

LOTS OF CRIMES BECOME POPULAR AT THIS TIME OF YEAR

Capt. Jay Seely of the Yakima Police Department reports that incidents of burglaries, shoplifting, package theft, vehicle theft, and car prowls typically rise during this festive time as individuals seek quick financial gain. One of the most prevalent issues during the holidays is package theft from porches, a crime that has become alarmingly common. "Every year, package theft from area homes is one of the biggest problems," Seely said. He says these thefts happen rapidly and often leave homeowners unsure of how to respond. "If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, don't hesitate to call the police."

TAKE ACTION NOW TO PROTECT YOUR PACKAGES EVEN IF STOLEN



Seely emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures. In the event that a package is stolen, victims should file a report with the Yakima Police and check whether they or their neighbors have security footage that could aid in identifying the suspect. “Cameras can be incredibly valuable in these situations,” he added.

IT'S JUST THAT TIME OF YEAR

The increase in package theft is largely attributed to the growing trend of online shopping, especially during the holiday season. To combat this, Seely advises shoppers to consider safer delivery options. "If you frequently shop online, think about having your packages delivered to your workplace or to a neighbor or friend who is often home," he suggested.

In addition to package safety, Capt. Seely reminded residents of the basics for protecting their homes and vehicles.

Car Theft Capitals of the United States (2021) Shutterstock loading...

CRIMES OF OPPORTUNITY

"Always lock your doors, both at home and in your car. And when you go shopping, never leave your packages in plain view inside your vehicle," he advised, noting that thieves are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to strike.

As the holiday season nears, the Yakima Police Department encourages the community to stay alert and report suspicious activities. By working together and taking preventative measures, residents can help mitigate the risk of theft in their neighborhoods during this busy time of year.

