Yakima Implements Unique Strategy for Solving Cold Cases

The Yakima Police Department is taking a creative approach to tackle cold case investigations, launching a collaborative project with law enforcement agencies across Yakima County.

YAKIMA POLICE HOPE TO SOLVE ANY OF THE CASES

The project is aimed at resolving unsolved homicide and missing persons cases. In June 2023, officials identified 52 cold case investigations to spotlight through an innovative method: a deck of playing cards. A press conference set for Tuesday, September 3, at the Union Gap Police Department will provide further details about this unique initiative.

POLICE ARE LOOKING ANY AND ALL LEADS

The Yakima Police Department's news release emphasizes the project's goal to generate leads on longstanding cases by distributing the specially designed playing cards within correctional institutions throughout the region.

USING PLAYING CARDS ISN'T SOMETHING NEW IN THE US

The use of playing cards in criminal investigations isn't a novel concept. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was the pioneer in Washington state, creating a cold case deck that has been distributed in jails and prisons statewide. Reward incentives, including a $1,000 offer for inmates who provide information leading to an arrest or conviction, have been successful in Snohomish County, where tips can be submitted through a toll-free hotline displayed on the cards.

Yakima Police Dept taking a tour of Townsquare Media Yakima during their monthly "muster" meeting

THE USE OF PLAYING CARDS WAS FIRST STARTED IN FLORIDA

This innovative approach was inspired by a program established in Florida in 2007, which involved the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Department of Corrections, and the Attorney General’s Office. Their collaboration with the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers resulted in the distribution of 100,000 cold case playing cards, leading to the resolution of two cases thus far.

LOCAL AUTHORITIES ARE HOPING THE CARDS BRING BACK MEMORIES

Yakima County officials hope to replicate that success, bringing renewed attention and urgency to their cold cases. By engaging incarcerated individuals, the Yakima Police Department aims to uncover vital information that could help bring closure to families and justice to the community.

