Yakima Police Detectives continue to search for answers in two shootings reported earlier this month.

Police are still searching for answers and a suspect in the shooting of a 21-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy at a home in the 1400 block of Folsom Avenue. Police were called to the home at 10:40 pm Sunday, February 9. The Yakima County Coroner's Office identifies the man who died as 21-year-old David Hernandez of Yakima. The boy injured in the shooting taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police say the boy is now recovering.

No arrest has been made in the shooting in which police say was the result of a "domestic incident" and not gang related.

Police responded to the shooting after getting a 911 call of someone crying. They found both victims with gunshot wounds. Hernandez died at the scene. The boy was rushed to a Yakima hospital for treatment.

Yakima Police continue to investigate another shooting also reported on Sunday February 9. A 30-year-old man who was injured in the shooting and transferred from Yakima to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. His condition is unknown today. Patrol officers believe the shooting happened at a residence near South 28th Ave. No other details have been released and no arrest has been made.

Detectives are currently investigating both shootings and urge anyone with information to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

