No arrests yet made in the latest homicide in the city of Yakima. The fatal shooting was reported early Saturday morning according to Yakima Police.

THE MAN DIED AT THE SCENE

A press release from the Yakima Police Department says Officers were called an apartment to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street at about 1:06 am after getting calls of shots fired in the area. When they arrived at an apartment they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving efforts and were helped by medical personnel who responded to the scene. However the press release says despite emergency response efforts, the victim did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.

DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE HOMICIDE? SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING

No other details have been released as the homicide remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Yakima Police Department, Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and are currently investigating. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to please contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or contact the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 248-9980.

A SHOOTING REPORTED LAST MONTH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

The investigation continues into the shooting death of a Seattle-area high school student at a party in Yakima on Sunday, April 20. 18-year-old Garfield High School student Salvador "Junior" Granillo was shot and killed e after a fight at a party in the 1500 block of South Keys Road.

PROSECUTORS HAVE CHARGED THE SUSPECT WITH MURDER

The alleged shooter, 21 year old Isreal Barriga Vargas was charged with second-degree murder in Yakima County Superior Court last Tuesday.

A press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says after days of searching for the suspect the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender’s Task Force, US Marshal Service, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Police Department, Washington State DOC found Barriga Vargas at a home in the 900 Block of S. 90th Avenue.

He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Bail has been set at $500,000. He's set for trial on June 30.

