Yakima Police Seek Answers as Two Homicides Remain Unsolved

It's been over four days since Yakima's latest homicide, and police are still searching for answers following two violent shootings this month.

THE LATEST HOMICIDE WAS GANG RELATED

On Monday, 37-year-old Mario Rique Giles was shot and killed in a gang-related incident near North Sixth and East F streets. Tragically, he died at the scene. This incident follows the shooting death of 30-year-old Tolerance Jackson, who was killed last Friday, August 23, in the area of North 18th Avenue and Willow Street.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ANSWERS IN BOTH HOMICIDES

The Yakima Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating both cases but has yet to identify any suspects or understand the motives behind the shootings.

DO YOU HAVE VIDEO OF THE INCIDENTS?

In an effort to gather information, police are urging local residents and business owners to review any surveillance footage that might capture unusual activity around the times of both shootings. Investigators are particularly interested in footage from the areas surrounding 18th and Willow, as well as North Sixth and East F streets.
Anyone with potential information about these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Cays of the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (509) 249-6874 or reach out to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

