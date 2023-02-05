A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers as well at Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting.

Yakima Police say a man and his son felt threatened at the park

Authorities say one man and his son were at the park and another man was acting aggressively toward them. The victim was shot after not only yelling and being aggressive toward the man and his son but reportedly other people at the park as well.

Police say the man died at the park

The victim has only been identified as a man and no name has been released. He died at the scene.

Police the investigation continues. No other injuries were reported. Nearby Randall Park remained open during the investigation.

