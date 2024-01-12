Yakima Police Look To Youth For Future Officers on the Ground

Yakima Police Look To Youth For Future Officers on the Ground

Yakima Police Department

At a time when police departments around the state and country are having a hard time finding new recruits the Yakima Police Department is growing its own recruits.

YAKIMA'S YOUNG PEOPLE MAY BE FUTURE OFFICERS

The Yakima Police Explorer program is inviting young people ages 15 and a half to 21-years-old to join the 2024 Summer Explorer Academy. Police say the program is a great way to young people to learn about "policing, community service and leadership."

Yakima Police Department
loading...

 

THE YPD IS LOOKING FOR STUDENTS FOR THE UPCOMING SUMMER PROGRAM

Explorers attend weekly meetings, volunteer for specific details, participate in ride-alongs with Officers plus a other things that support the Yakima Police Department. The Academy is now preparing for the upcoming summer Explorer Academy which police say mirrors "the atmosphere of the Washington State Police Academy." Advisors from around the state are part of the Yakima program providing "expert training."

NOT ALL BECOME OFFICERS

Not all who part of the program want to be an Officer some just want to get on the right track to improve their lives. But many who are in the program do eventually become involved in law enforcement in one way or another.

Yakima Police Department
loading...

CALL OR EMAIL FOR INFORMATION TODAY

The application process is similar who what a potential Officer goes through to get hired. If you are interested in knowing more about the Yakima Police Explorer Program, contact Officer Dulce Diaz at dulce.diaz@yakimawa.gov or call the YPD at 575-6200
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: officers, YPD, Yakima Police, security
Categories: Events, Breaking News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA