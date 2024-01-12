At a time when police departments around the state and country are having a hard time finding new recruits the Yakima Police Department is growing its own recruits.

YAKIMA'S YOUNG PEOPLE MAY BE FUTURE OFFICERS

The Yakima Police Explorer program is inviting young people ages 15 and a half to 21-years-old to join the 2024 Summer Explorer Academy. Police say the program is a great way to young people to learn about "policing, community service and leadership."

THE YPD IS LOOKING FOR STUDENTS FOR THE UPCOMING SUMMER PROGRAM

Explorers attend weekly meetings, volunteer for specific details, participate in ride-alongs with Officers plus a other things that support the Yakima Police Department. The Academy is now preparing for the upcoming summer Explorer Academy which police say mirrors "the atmosphere of the Washington State Police Academy." Advisors from around the state are part of the Yakima program providing "expert training."

NOT ALL BECOME OFFICERS



Not all who part of the program want to be an Officer some just want to get on the right track to improve their lives. But many who are in the program do eventually become involved in law enforcement in one way or another.

CALL OR EMAIL FOR INFORMATION TODAY

The application process is similar who what a potential Officer goes through to get hired. If you are interested in knowing more about the Yakima Police Explorer Program, contact Officer Dulce Diaz at dulce.diaz@yakimawa.gov or call the YPD at 575-6200

