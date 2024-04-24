Heartbroken. That's how many Officers within the Yakima Police Department feel about a tragic shooting involving a former Yakima Officer this week.

YAKIMA POLICE CHIEF MATTHEW MURRAY ISSUED THE STATEMENT

The Yakima Police Department has issued a statement after former Officer Elias Huizar killed two people on Monday and then himself on Tuesday after a pursuit by Oregon State Police.

THE STATEMENT IS PUBLISHED ON THE YPD FACEBOOK PAGE

"The Yakima Police Department is aware of the murder allegations of an ex-officer (who left the department after receiving discipline in late 2021). The incidents in question occurred in West Richland, Washington, and the Yakima Police Department is assisting in any way we are able and requested.

“The tragedies we are learning about in West Richland are heartbreaking. Words cannot express the deep sympathy we feel for all affected by these terrible acts of violence.” Chief Matthew Murray says. “We remain ready to assist in any way we are able.”

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray, walking yakimapolice.org loading...

HUIZAR WAS FIRST SPOTTED DRIVING ON I-5 IN OREGON CRASHING TWO TIMES BEFORE SHOOTING HIMSELF



Oregon State Police found Huizar's vehicle on Southbound I-5 and Tuesday and a chase started. Huizar crashed two times and after the first crash he exchanged gunfire with Oregon Troopers but no injuries were reported. The second time he crashed he took his own life by shooting himself in the head.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

THE TWO VICTIMS WERE HIS EX-WIFE AND 17-YEAR-OLD GIRLFRIEND



Huizar killed two people before fleeing the area and heading toward Mexico. They've been identified as his 17-year-old girlfriend, Angelica Santos and his ex-wife, Amber Marie Rodriguez. Huizar shot Rodriguez outside of William Wiley Elementary School and Santos was killed at a home near the school on Monday.

Washington State Patrol Washington State Patrol loading...

THE FAMILIES ARE HOPING YOU'LL REACH OUT TO HELP

You can help the families through GoFundMe pages.

The page for Amber Marie Rodriguez;

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-amber-marie-rodriguez?utm_campaign=p_cp+fundraiser-sidebar&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

The page for Angelica Santos;

https://www.gofundme.com/f/lay-angelica-jelly-santos-to-rest

HUIZAR LEFT THE YPD IN 2022 AFTER A "DISCIPLINARY INCIDENT"

Huizar left the Yakima Police Department in 2022 after a disciplinary incident but no details have been released. Then in February of this year he was arrested for child rape.

Police say the alleged rape happened in his West Richland home Authorities learned of the incident when police say the man's 17-year-old girlfriend reported the incident to police.

POLICE LEARNED OF A RAPE IN FEBRUARY OF THIS YEAR

The rape was reported on February 3 after police say his 17-year-old girlfriend and the alleged victim took his vehicle and located a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy to report the incident. Huizar was arrested and posted bail and was released from jail pending a trial that was set to start on Monday, April 22. Instead of appearing in court he decided to commit two murders and then kill himself.

