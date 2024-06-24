June 30 is the date the Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray is set to retire from the Yakima Police Department. After his retirement from Yakima he may not be idle for long. That's because Murray he's one of four finalists selected for Cheif of the Spokane Police Department.

THE FINALISTS WERE ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK IN SPOKANE

Spokane officials say the finalists were selected after a national search. Thursday Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown announced the four finalists which include Murray. The others include;

Kevin Hall, Assistant Chief of the Tucson Police Department.

Tom Worthy, Chief of the Dalles Police Department.

Kathleen Lanier, Colonel with the Memphis Police Department.

THE PUBLIC WILL MEET THE CANDIDATES IN SPOKANE NEXT WEEK

A public forum is set for June 27 so the public can meet the finalists. There's no date as to when the new Chief will be named but it's expected to happen in early July.

MURRAY ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT LAST MONTH

Murray says Yakima residents "welcomed me into your homes, showed me the things you were most proud of, and shared some of the things you were most concerned with. Your trust has been instrumental in our success and your voices guided our efforts."

According to city officials Murray begin his career in Denver, Colorado in 1991 as a Patrol Officer with the Denver Police Department. In 2008 he was promoted to lieutenant overseeing the Patrol Division and leading an effort in 2009 to launch the department’s social media efforts "to combat biased information that was being distributed about the Denver PD." In 2015 he became the a Deputy Chief of police/chief of staff by the Denver police chief until leaving and becoming the Chief of the Yakima Police Department in 2019.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray, walking yakimapolice.org loading...

THE SEARCH FOR A NEW YAKIMA POLICE HASN'T STARTED YET

Now city officials will soon begin a local and national search for a new Chief the lead the department into 2024 and beyond.

Murray succeeded Dominic Rizzi, who held the Yakima police chief position from spring 2012 until fall 2018.

