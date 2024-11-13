Yakima Police Chief Condemns Recent Murders in Community Letter

In response to a string of fatal shootings in Yakima, Interim Police Chief Shawn Boyle has released a heartfelt letter to the community, expressing the department's commitment to addressing the violence that has shaken the city. Published on the Yakima Police Department's Facebook page, the letter comes in light of three murders reported on Friday, November 8.

Chief Boyle emphasized that these brutal killings are "unacceptable" and have had a profound impact not only on the victims' families but on the community as a whole. His message reflects a deep concern for the safety and well-being of Yakima residents.

In his letter, Boyle outlined the department's commitment to working collaboratively with law enforcement partners and community stakeholders to tackle the issues at hand through proactive law enforcement efforts. He underscored the importance of unity in making Yakima a safer place for all its inhabitants.

The Chief also took a moment to commend the officers of the Yakima Police Department who have worked tirelessly to investigate the crimes, stating they are dedicated to seeking "justice for the victims and holding offenders accountable." He expressed gratitude to other agencies that responded to the shootings, highlighting the collaborative effort needed to combat such violence.

As Yakima grapples with the recent tragedies, Chief Boyle reassured the community, saying, "We in the Yakima Police Department are committed to making our community safer." His letter serves as both a call to action and a reassurance to residents that their safety remains a top priority for the department.

