The Yakima Police Department has cancelled the August 16 Cruise the Ave event downtown after last Saturday's shooting.

IN THE INTEREST IN PUBLIC SAFETY

A news release from the department says the "difficult" decision has been made in the interest of public safety due to the ongoing impacts resulting from the shooting August 9. Authorities say when a cruise night is held the number of Officers downtown is increased for safety but the August 9 shooting has impacted staffing levels meaning extra Officers aren't available on Saturday. Cancelling the cruise night will allow Officers to focus on priority calls without having to also manage cruise night.

THE OFFICERS INVOLVED NAMED

Meanwhile the department has released the names of the 14 Officers who were involved in the shooting last Saturday and the list includes Yakima Police Chief Shawn Boyle. He along with all the other Officers remains on administrative leave until the investigation into the shooting is complete. Capt. Chad Janis is now the acting chief and he'll talk to KIT News on Thursday at 8:10 am. Don't miss our conversation.

CHIEF AND OFFICERS ON LEAVE

Because the shooting is under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) Janis is limited in what he can say about the actual shooting but he'll be able to talk about the impact the shooting has had on the department and how the department is dealing with 14 fewer Officers to patrol Yakima streets.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

When the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit finishes the investigation the report will be forwarded to the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News one of his priorities is to get the Officers back on the street but he says there's a process that needs to be followed.