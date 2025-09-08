Yakima Police Officers, Chief Boyle, Return to Duty After Shooting Investigation

14 Yakima Police Officers including Chief Sean Boyle are back on the job Today.

OFFICERS OFF THE JOB SINCE AUGUST 9

The Chief and Officers were on paid administrative leave after a fatal shooting August 9 when a murder suspect opened fire on Officers. The suspect was shot and killed and the Officers who fired shots were immediately placed on leave pending in investigation.

AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION COMPLETE

Boyle tells KIT News the Yakima Police Department conducted an internal investigation and found the Officers were justified in the shooting. He says the city hired an independent investigator to look at the Chief's action and he's now back on the job as well.

BRUSIC WAITING ON FINAL REPORT

However the investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit continues and when finished will be passed to Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. He'll make then make a decision on whether or not the actions by the Officers in killing the suspect were justified and correct.

A MURDER LEAD TO THE SHOOTING

The female victim who was shot by her former partner on August 9 has been identified as 33-year-old Guadalupe Leyva. She was found dead in 1200 block of West Washington Avenue. Her death lead to a major hunt for the suspect identified as 36-year-old Roberto Leyva-Sanchez. He was killed after police forced a vehicle he was riding in to stop in the area of East Walnut Ave & 3rd Street.

Now the Officers involved are all back on the job including Chief Sean Boyle.