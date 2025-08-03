Are you a lover of Washington Wine? Last year Yakima was number one. This year the Yakima Valley is still in the top five.

NOT NUMBER ONE LIKE 2024

The Yakima Valley has been selected as the Fourth Best Wine Region in USA TODAY’S 2025 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. A press release from Yakima Valley Tourism says the annual awards are decided through public voting between 20 regions in the U.S. selected by a panel of wine experts and journalists. Last summer, the Yakima Valley was voted number one wine region.

Get our free mobile app

PROUD OF GROWERS AND WINERIES

“We are incredibly proud to again be recognized in the top five best wine regions by USA TODAY readers and our supporters,” says John Cooper, CEO and President of Yakima Valley Tourism. “While we did not get the top spot this year, being in top five of twenty regions is an honor. It’s also a testament to the Northwest that of the top five regions selected, three of them are in Washington and Oregon.”

Two Mountain Winery in Zillah Two Mountain Winery Cute Puppy Google Maps loading...

MAKING THE TOP FIVE

Cooper says the valley is known for it's landscapes and ideal growing climate for grapes that result in award winning wines. He says the recognition is a proof of the work and passion of the winemakers, growers and wineries in the valley.

THE LIST

Here is a list of the top 10 winners for USA TODAY Best Wine Region 2025:

1. Suisun Valley, California

2. Rogue Valley, Oregon

3. Walla Walla Valley, Washington

4. Yakima Valley, Washington

5. Paso Robles, California

6. West Elks, Colorado

7. Anderson Valley, California

8. Lubbock, Texas