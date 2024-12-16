The Yakima Valley Museum is shining a light on the holiday season with its Annual Holiday Lights Extravaganza, which runs now through December 21. This festive event invites the community to experience stunning Christmas tree displays while supporting local nonprofit organizations.

YOUR CHANCE TO PICK YOUR FAVORITE DISPLAY

As visitors stroll through the museum, they can admire a variety of beautifully decorated trees and holiday décor, all crafted by local nonprofits. Each display is a testament to the creativity and spirit of these organizations, and attendees are encouraged to cast their votes for their favorite display.

ONE NON-PROFIT GROUP WILL BE GIFTED WITH MONEY

At the conclusion of the event, the museum will donate the total value of the script collected from each nonprofit back to their respective organizations, further supporting their important work in the Yakima Valley.

THE EVENT IS UNDERWAY RIGHT NOW

The Holiday Lights Extravaganza is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. Tickets and voting scripts can be conveniently purchased at the admission desk.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the season while making a difference in the community!

