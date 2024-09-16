He's staying in jail. Yakima County Prosecutors say 45-year-old murder suspect Gianni Philip Alaimo will remain in jail after he was denied bail during a hearing on Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court.

ALAIMO IS FACING MURDER CHARGES AND IS BEING HELD IN THE COUNTY JAIL

He's charged with aggravated first-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection to the September 6 fatal shooting of his former girlfriend 37-year-old Heather England at a home in the Parker area. The day before England was killed Alaimo was arrested in a domestic incident in which police say he crashed into a vehicle containing England and her sister.

AFTER BEING ARRESTED HE WAS RELEASED

But after Alaimo was arrested Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jared Boswell, knowing Alaimo was a local gang member who had a long criminal history agreed with a recommendation by officials from pre-trial services to release him from jail. The next day he's accused of fatally shooting England.

SOME ARE QUESTIONING WHY THE JUDGE RELEASED ALAIMO



Now he's back in jail to stay at least until his trial. Bail has been denied. Alaimo was arrested Tuesday after a short vehicle chase that ended in downtown Yakima.

Some people are upset Judge Jared Boswell released Alaimo the day before he's accused of killing England.

THE JUDGE WAS APPOINTED BY GOVERNOR JAY INSLEE

Did you vote to put Boswell in office? No. Boswell was appointed by Governor Jay Inslee after the retirement of Judge David Elofson. Before being appointed Boswell had been working in the Yakima County Prosecutors Office since 2006. At the time of his appointment in January of 2023 Boswell was the supervisor of the Yakima County Special Assault and Domestic Violence Unit.

