Yakima Mourns Former Commissioner Ron Anderson

The Yakima community is mourning the loss of former County Commissioner Ron Anderson, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 25, at the age of 74. Anderson served two terms as a District 2 Yakima County Commissioner and retired in 2022, opting not to seek re-election.

His friend and colleague, Vicki Baker, who currently serves as Yakima's City Manager, shared her heartfelt condolences. "Ron passed away suddenly while doing what he always did—up early and busy emailing and messaging friends and community leaders to schedule his week ahead," Baker said in a statement to KIT News.

Baker, who saw Anderson twice last week, described him as "vibrant as ever." She emphasized his commitment to the community, noting, "He was involved everywhere he could make a difference, constantly using his connections to facilitate important initiatives behind the scenes." Anderson leaves behind his wife, Mary, and other family members. Baker concluded, "He was a dear friend, a dedicated community member, and will be missed dearly by so many people."

As tributes pour in, the impact of Anderson's work and dedication to Yakima County remains evident, highlighting a legacy of service and commitment to the community. You can leave a memory of Anderson at this site; Dignity Memorial.

