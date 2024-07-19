Yakima Union Gospel Mission Attorney's were in 9th US Circuit Court Friday challenging a Washington anti-discrimination law requiring the mission to hire people who do not have the same religious beliefs as well those in the LGBTQ+ community.

THE MISSION ATTORNEYS ARE TRYING TO REVIVE A DIMISSED LAWSUIT

The Mission wants a lawsuit revived that was dismissed by a lower court. Attorney's helping the mission are from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a global legal organization. According to the Associated Press the senior Counsel with the alliance says the mission is in court for using its constitutional right of freedom to hire people who share the same beliefs and support the gospel of Jesus Christ.

THE CASE WAS DISMISSED LAST YEAR BUT WILL IT BE BACK?

A U.S. District Court judge, Mary K. Dimke agreed with Washington state attorneys in dismissing the case last year saying the mission lawsuit was a "prohibited appeal" of a case that's already been decided by the Washington Supreme Court.

THE CASE STARTED IN 2017

This case grew out of a 2017 lawsuit filed by a Christian bisexual man who tried but was denied an attorney job at a legal office in Seattle that's operated by the mission. The lawsuit claimed the mission violated the state's Law Against Discrimination. The law does exempt non-profit religious organizations however in 2021 the court ruled the hiring exemption applies to ministerial positions only.

ATTORNEYS ARE IN COURT ON FRIDAY IN SAN FRANCISCO

The case is in front of the court of appeals to see if the if exempting a legal aid attorney would qualify under the law.

Attorney's for the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are presenting the case to a 3 judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

