Yakima Mission Challenges WA Anti-Discrimination Law

Yakima Mission Challenges WA Anti-Discrimination Law

Mike Johnson Yakima

Yakima Union Gospel Mission Attorney's were in 9th US Circuit Court Friday challenging a Washington anti-discrimination law requiring the mission to hire people who do not have the same religious beliefs as well those in the LGBTQ+ community.

THE MISSION ATTORNEYS ARE TRYING TO REVIVE A DIMISSED LAWSUIT

The Mission wants a lawsuit revived that was dismissed by a lower court. Attorney's helping the mission are from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a global legal organization. According to the Associated Press the senior Counsel with the alliance says the mission is in court for using its constitutional right of freedom to hire people who share the same beliefs and support the gospel of Jesus Christ.

loading...

THE CASE WAS DISMISSED LAST YEAR BUT WILL IT BE BACK?

A U.S. District Court judge, Mary K. Dimke agreed with Washington state attorneys in dismissing the case last year saying the mission lawsuit was a "prohibited appeal" of a case that's already been decided by the Washington Supreme Court.

THE CASE STARTED IN 2017

This case grew out of a 2017 lawsuit filed by a Christian bisexual man who tried but was denied an attorney job at a legal office in Seattle that's operated by the mission. The lawsuit claimed the mission violated the state's Law Against Discrimination. The law does exempt non-profit religious organizations however in 2021 the court ruled the hiring exemption applies to ministerial positions only.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
loading...

ATTORNEYS ARE IN COURT ON FRIDAY IN SAN FRANCISCO

The case is in front of the court of appeals to see if the if exempting a legal aid attorney would qualify under the law.
Attorney's for the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are presenting the case to a 3 judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history

From Stonewall to the 2022 midterm elections, Stacker takes a look back at over 50 years of significant moments in the LGBTQ+ community in the United States and around the world.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton & Lauren Liebhaber

LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches

Many of the speakers had a lifetime commitment to human rights, but one tried to silence an activist lobbying for voting rights, before later signing off on major civil rights legislation. Several fought for freedom for more than one oppressed group.

Keep reading to discover 50 essential civil rights speeches.

Gallery Credit: Karen Johanson

Filed Under: lawsuit
Categories: Breaking News

More From 610 KONA