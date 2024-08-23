Yakima Man Returns to Bear Hunting After Cougar Attack

A Yakima man who was almost killed after being charged by a cougar in the Rimrock Lake area last year is back in the forest bear hunting. 25-year-old Tryston Ladwig was bear hunting on an early Saturday morning last year when he suddenly heard a loud roar and saw a cougar charging at him from 10-feet away.

It was an experience he will never forget and one that has made him think about being alert while hunting in the forest.

At the time of the attack Ladwig says he was able to quickly reach for a handgun and shoot the animal just before he reached him. The cougar then fell over an embankment still alive. He was able to shoot the cougar with his rifle once he found it.

Not wanting to leave the animal and hoping it could be used for research Ladwig then carried the animal for 3 miles to his vehicle where he contacted the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department. Since he didn't have a tag to hunt the animal the cougar was turned over to state officials.

A lifelong hunter Ladwig says "it's important to remember we are in their home which we need to show respect for." He says through the experience the "heart and soul of this animal will live through me forever." Ladwig says with all the time he spends in the forest "I always knew this might happen someday because I put myself in placed where these wild animals roam."

He's now hoping to educate others through the experience stressing the importance of constantly being aware of surroundings. Ladwig says he's just blessed and lucky to be alive to continue his love of hunting in the Pacific Northwest.

