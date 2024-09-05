Yakima Police arrested a 22-year-old Yakima man after they say he exposed himself to a student near Washington Middle School on Tuesday. Court records show the suspect has a history of similar incidents and has been banned from all schools in the Yakima School District.

POLICE SAY THE MAN FOLLOWED THE STUDENT

In the most recent incident Officers were called to Washington Middle School at about 8:15 am Tuesday after a 12-year-old student reported a man had followed and exposed himself to her. Police say the student arrived in the area of Washington Middle School on a school bus and was walking to the school grounds at 510 South 9th Street when she noticed a man following her.

POLICE SAY THE MAN CONFRONTED THE GIRL OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL

The man asked her if he could use her phone while also asking her name and address and if she was a student at the school. Authorities say the man also grabbed and kissed her hand. The 12-year-old victim told the man she didn't have a phone and didn't know her address. Police say the man then followed her until she arrived at the school but before turning away he pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

THE MAN FACES NUMEROUS CHARGES

The girl ran into the school and reported the incident to school officials and police. When Officers arrived and viewed security video from the school they recognized the suspect who was identified and arrested a short time later on charges of Indecent Liberties with Sexual Motivation, Fourth Degree Assault and Indecent Exposure.

THE SUSPECT IS WELL KNOWN TO POLICE AND THE COURTS

In the police report the arresting Officer notes that the suspect has been "found to be mentally incompetent for a previous case and the Yakima County would only book (the suspect) for felonies." The Officer continues, "I also reviewed (the suspects) recent involvements in (the police record system) and was shocked to see how many cases resembled Today's incident."

THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN BARRED FROM ALL SCHOOLS IN THE YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Officer notes one recent incident in which he says the suspect broke into a local "bikini coffee shop and assaulted the female employee." Court records show five incidents at Yakima School District Schools in which the suspect was found talking to students, taking pictures or following students. He's been trespassed at Washington Middle School, Roosevelt and Lewis and Clark Middle Schools.

THE OFFICER SAYS HE ARRESTED THE SUSPECT FOR GOOD REASON

The Officer says he arrested the 22-year-old suspect because he was concerned the suspect "may be escalating his behavior" and that a child could soon be injured.

The suspect is now sitting in the Yakima County jail on numerous charges related to the incident on Tuesday.

