Yakima Police continue the search for a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on Friday night.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO PLEASENT AVENUE EARLY FRIDAY NIGHT

Officers were called to the 900 block of Pleasent Avenue at about 6:15 pm. When they arrived they found the 24-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial hospital where he died on Saturday afternoon.

WE DON'T KNOW IF THE SHOOTING WAS GANG RELATED

He's not been identified. No arrests have been made but police have identified a person of interest. Authorities aren't saying if the shooting was gang related. An investigation continues Today.

A GANG RELATED SHOOTING IN SUNNYSIDE ON SUNDAY

Sunnyside Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Sunday in the 900 block of South 13th Street. A press release says the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Marques Cardenas from Outlook pulled his vehicle in front of the victim's vehicle and used his hands to show gang signs before firing the fatal shots.

After the shooting police say Cardenas fled the scene, crashed his vehicle and ran away. Officers looked for him for a short time before arresting him after a short foot chase. Officials with the Sunnyside Police say they're thankful for help from the community in finding the suspect.

THE YAKIMA PROSECUTOR IS STILL INVESTIGATING A PREVIOUS FATAL SHOOTING

Meanwhile It's up to the Yakima County Prosecutor to determine if a man will face any charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man reported on Saturday, May 11 in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue. The 27-year-old shooter told police the 71-year-old man came onto his property and made threats with a firearm. He told the Officers he was protecting his family when he decided to shoot the 71-year-old man.

THE 27-YEAR-OLD SHOOTER WAS RELEASED AT THE SCENE WHILE AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY

The 27-year-old man was released at the scene and so far no arrest has been made. press release says a full review of the evidence will occur before a formal decision is made by the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Anyone with information about this matter, is encouraged to contact the Yakima Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Sergeant Noah Johnson at (509) 576-6784.

NO CHARGES FILED IN A FATAL SHOOTING IN 2023 IN YAKIMA

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic declined to file criminal charges in another shooting in which the shooter claimed self-defense. The shooting was reported at Yakima's Randall dog park in February of 2023. Brusic says he made the decision after meeting with Yakima Police to review facts in the the February 5 shooting. 22-year-old Daniel Ortega was killed at the park after police say he was "acting erratically and harassing a 28-year-old man and his son." Brusic is now investigating the latest shooting while reviewing facts with the Yakima Police Department.

