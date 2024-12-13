Investigators have determined the cause of the significant fire that engulfed the Les Schwab tire storage facility on South First Street on Tuesday to be accidental, attributing it to an electrical issue. Preliminary assessments have estimated damages to exceed $1 million.

THE ATF IS HANDLING THE INVESTIGATION ALONG WITH YFD

The investigation, conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Yakima Fire Department, confirmed that the fire began in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no nearby structures were damaged in the incident.

THE SMOKE WAS DANGEROUS

As the fire burned, it ignited a large stockpile of tires, producing hazardous smoke that prompted emergency officials to issue a shelter-in-place order to protect residents from breathing in toxic fumes. A private company has been contracted to handle the cleanup of the site, under the supervision of the Washington State Department of Ecology, which is ensuring that environmental safety protocols are followed.

THE BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO REOPEN SOON

The Les Schwab center has been closed since the blaze but is scheduled to reopen on Monday. Investigators continue to sift through the debris to find specific details about the electrical issue believed to have sparked the fire.

ARE YOU HAVING BREATHING PROBLEMS?

Residents in the surrounding area who may be experiencing breathing difficulties related to the smoke are urged to consult their healthcare providers for guidance.

As the holiday season approaches, fire officials are reminding the public to exercise caution when cooking. The Yakima Fire Department emphasized that cooking fires remain the leading cause of home fires in the Yakima Valley. They advise anyone frying food to remain vigilant and stay near the stovetop, especially when using flammable oils.

