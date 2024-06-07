Home sales are up and so to are prices in the Yakima real estate market according to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty.

WONDERING WHAT YOU'LL BE PAYING?



If you're checking prices Bemis says the current median home sales price in Yakima is sitting at $348,500 which is a 3.72% increase from last year to date when the price was $336,000. Fewer homes were sold last month when compared to May of 2023. There were 148 total homes sold in May, a 2.6% decrease from the 152 homes that sold in May of 2023.

MORE HOMES HAVE SOLD IN YAKIMA WHEN COMPARED TO THE SAME TIME LAST Y EAR

All total 614 homes have sold in Yakima so far this year about 4.5% more than last year.

Bemis says last month the market saw small increases in sales prices which he says are typical of the spring real estate market. What wasn't expected was "the average days on market dropping to only 66 days for homes sold in the month of May. This is 11 days quicker than last May (77 days) and 15 days quicker than 2024 year to date (81 days)."

LOOKING TO MOVE IN ASAP?

Are you in the market for a new home? Hoping to move in as soon as possible? Bemis says over the last several months he's seen "25% of new listings accept offers within the first week on the market. 45% of new listings are accepting offers within the first 4 weeks on the market."

HOMES IN YAKIMA ARE SELLING FAST

If you're wanting to sell your home fast Bemis says prepare you home to attract a buyer within the first 4 weeks on the market to maximize your sales price and minimize your days on market. Your highest chance of hitting both of these targets is to sell within the first week on the market.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine