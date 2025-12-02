3 New Features to Know About for the 2026 Drive-Thru Yakima Holiday Light Fest

I can hear Mariah Carey singing in the background of my mind as I write this, and say, did you miss the big announcement that the Yakima Holiday Drive-Thru Light Fest is back? All I want for Christmas...is to know what new stuff they are bringing to the Holiday Light Fest this year! THREE new features (see below)!

State Fair Park (1305 S Fair Ave) will be transformed into a magical place.! And it all begins in TWO WEEKS!



🎄 WHAT Is the Holiday Drive-Thru Light Fest?

This marks the sixth year in a row of this evolving and fun event, and to think it all started in 2020 because we couldn't do much of anything else fun during COVID!

After you pay the entry fee (online is the best way), drive your carload*** up to the start of the line. You'll be whisked away inside an "enchanted forest" full of lovely holiday lights, right inside the heart of Yakima! This year, the event is presented by Gesa Credit Union.

6th Annual Drive-Thru Yakima Holiday Light Fest Photo Courtesy State Fair Park loading...

🎄 WHEN Is the Yakima Holiday Drive-Thru Light Fest?

The fun starts Friday, December 12th and ends on Sunday, December 21st. Each night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Christmas music of all kinds of genres will be synchronized on 99.3 on your car's radio dial (MEGA 99.3 - FM). You'll hear classic Christmas tunes and the latest pop ones, too.

🎄 New This Year at the Yakima Holiday Light Fest: More Lights, New Displays

State Fair Park is bringing out the razzle dazzle this year with the addition of two more miles of drive-thru de-LIGHTS!

There are also two other new features:

Barkville : A festive "vignette" with an homage to "beloved pets"

Whoville : A festive patch of attractions with celebrity appearances from Cindy Lou Who and The Grinch. The theme is "How the Grinch Stole Christmas", so watch out or The Grinch might try to steal your holiday cheer!

A white gazebo is covered with christmas decorations during the Yakima Holiday Light Fest. Photo Courtesy State Fair Park loading...

Car entry passes are $18, and "Fast Pass" admission is $29.95. RVs, buses, and limos cost extra.