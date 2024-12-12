The Yakima County Republican Party has officially demanded the resignation of Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice following a troubling investigation revealed by the Yakima Police Department. The investigation found that Curtice was allegedly using drugs while on duty and taking controlled substances from the bodies of overdose victims in the coroner’s office.

THREE PARTY PCO'S SENT THE LETTER TO CURTICE

In a statement released to KIT News three party PCO's say “Yakima County needs a qualified and functioning coroner,” adding that Curtice is “no longer either.” The party's call for resignation follows serious allegations that have “severely undermined” Curtice’s credibility as the county's elected coroner.

IT'S TIME TO RESIGN OR FACE A RECALL

The party’s demand comes in the form of a letter from local attorneys at Hummer Boyd PLLC, who have been retained by three Precinct Committee Officers: Kenton Gartrell, Steve Edwards, and Roy Dove. The letter outlines their intent to secure Curtice's resignation and warns of a possible recall if he does not comply.

THE LETTER GIVES CURTICE OPTIONS AND DEADLINES

In an effort to resolve the matter swiftly, the attorneys have set a deadline, demanding that Curtice submit a signed resignation letter no later than 3:00 PM on December 16, with the resignation to take effect on or before December 31. “If that deadline isn’t met, we will begin the process of a recall from office,” says attorney Zachary Stambaugh. He reiterated the inevitability of the outcome, urging Curtice to “spare us all that process.”

THE PARTY CHAIR SAYS IT'S IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE COUNTY TO RESIGN

Brown expressed sympathy for Curtice’s personal struggles, stating, “While we wish Coroner Jim Curtice and his family the best in his recovery, it is in the best interest of Yakima County voters for him to step down.” He emphasized that a resignation would be a necessary step toward restoring trust in the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.

DO YOU TRUST THE OFFICE TODAY?

Following these allegations, the Yakima community is left grappling with the implications of one of its key elected officials being involved in such serious misconduct. The Republican Party and local officials are awaiting Curtice's response to the demand for resignation as the investigation continues to unfold.

