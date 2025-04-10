Yakima Gears Up for Splash-tacular Sprint Boat Racing!

You've heard of sprint car races at Yakima's State Fair Park so are you ready for Sprint Boat Racing? It's set to happen when State Fair Park transforms into a Sprint Boat Racing venue on August 16 and 17.

PLACING STATE FAIR PARK ON THE SPRINT CAR RACING MAP

Park officials say it's something that's been in development over the last several years and it's guaranteed to be a splash-tacular time!

CEO Kathy Kramer says "it’s so exciting to see this project become a reality. The event will not only elevate State Fair Park but will energize our entire community.”

BOATS FROM AROUND THE WORLD AND THOUSANDS OF SPECTATORS

The adrenaline-fueled competition is expected to draw 35-40 racing teams and fans from around the world. A press release from State Fair Park says the two-day event will launch with a full day of qualifications on Saturday, followed by eliminations on Sunday, ending in the finals, as racers compete against the clock.

THE 'TRACK' IS NOW BEING CREATED AT STATE FAIR PARK

The "track" or water is now being created in the infield of the sprint car track.

Kramer says she expects a big crowd of 3,500 people both days and that's a big boost to the local economy.

HAVE YOU EVER HAD THE CHANCE TO WATCH SPRINT BOAT RACING?

If you're not familiar with Sprint Boat Racing-also known as Jet Sprint Racing it started in New Zealand and it's gaining popularity throughout the United States. Yakima's new racetrack at State Fair Park helps complete a racing circuit in the Pacific Northwest so we could see more Sprint Boat Racing in the future.

Get ready for some excitement because the press release from State Fair Park says the boats that measure 12 to 14 feet range from from 500 - 2,000 horsepower.

TICKETS GO ON SALE NEXT MONTH

Ticket Info:

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 1st, at 10:00 AM, available via statefairpark.org or at the ticket office on-site. Don’t miss your chance to experience an unforgettable weekend of thrill and excitement! On-site camping will also be offered, ensuring fans can enjoy the festivities to the fullest.