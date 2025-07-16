Yakima Fire investigators say the wildfire in the 2200 block of East Viola Avenue near the city wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday was caused by a fire in a homeless encampment.

STILL FIGHTING THE FIRE

According to Yakima Fire Department spokesman Jeremiah Stilley firefighters were at the scene overnight dousing hotspots in the fire that he says burned a total of 14 acres. It's currently at 50% containment. The fire forced evacuations for both sides of the Yakima River near the Nob Hill overpass along I-82 in Union Gap. Stilley says this was a new fire and not connected to another fire in the same area earlier.

Get our free mobile app

FLYING EMBERS AT THE GEARJAMMER

Fire officials have closed the Yakima Greenway in the area.

Firefighters had to protect the nearby Gear Jammer restaurant putting out a small fire that started on the roof of the business a result of flying embers from the wildfire. Firefighters not only had to deal with the heat yesterday but gusty winds that pushed and fueled the flames. A Helicopter with Washington State Department of Natural Resources dumped water on the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

Yakima Fire Department Yakima Fire Department loading...

ATF WORKING IN SELAH

Officials from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continues to search for the cause of that big fire in Selah. So far no cause has been found for the fire that burned almost 17 acres. No injuries were reported. The flames damaged one home and destroyed two others on Hillcrest Drive.

WE WILL SEE MORE FIRES

Firefighters say fires in residential areas can start as easily as someone parking a car in a dry area where a hot exhaust can start a fire. Firefighters just ask for everyone to be careful with anything that could start a fire or create a spark that could lead to a big fire like the fire Wednesday in Selah.

attachment-TREATFIRE4 Yakima Fire Department loading...