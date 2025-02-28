Yakima Federal Savings Offers $217K in Scholarships for 2025
In this tough economy it's a struggle to pay the big bills including the bill to attend college or a trade school. One of the ways to save money is by earning a scholarship.
THAT'S A LOT OF MONEY GOING TO LOCAL STUDENTS
April 18 is the deadline for students who want to apply for Yakima Federal Savings and Loan’s annual scholarship program called Awards for Academic Excellence. In 2025, Yakima Federal Savings and Loan will award up to $217,500 in academic assistance to area students and schools just like they did last year. The individual awards are $2,500 each and available to students in Yakima, Kittitas, Benton or Franklin counties.
STUDENTS NEED TO MEET REQUIREMENTS TO BE ELIGIBLE
There are some requirements. Those who want to apply need to live in one of the eligible counties, graduate in the top 10% of their class and have demonstrated high moral character, industriousness, and ambition during their high school career.
Applicants are also required to submit a one-page letter about future plans, school and life experiences, including any challenges faced and overcome and the impact of receiving an award.
THE DEADLINE IS AROUND THE CORNER
Students can review requirements and apply online now at YakimaFed.com/scholarship. The deadline to apply is April 18. A press release from Yakima Federal Savings and Loan says awards are limited to two applicants per school.
Home-schooled students are eligible.Awards are funded upon student enrollment for the fall semester following graduation. Since the program started in 1974, Yakima Federal Savings and Loan has given more than $3.2 million to local students and institutions to help pay for secondary education.
LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
YUM: Highest-Rated Cheap Eats in Yakima, According to Tripadvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker