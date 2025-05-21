Yakima County Deputy Coroner Marshal Slight has a new title. He's now the Yakima County Coroner.

SLIGHT HAS BEEN PERFORMING THE JOB OF CORONER FOR MONTHS

The Yakima County Commissioners Tuesday voted in favor of appointing Slight to the position until the next election in November. The Yakima County Commissioners voted to appoint Slight from a list of three recommendations from the Yakima County Republican party. Slight has been operating the office since former Coroner Jim Curtice placed himself on leave in 2024 and then eventually resigned last month.

SLIGHT WILL SERVE UNTIL THE NOVEMBER ELECTION

Slight will now serve in the new role until November when the position of Yakima County Coroner will appear on the ballot and voters will have a chance to elect a new Coroner. Slight now takes on the new role along with a new salary.

The vote by the Yakima County Commissioners is a result of the forced resignation of former Coroner Jim Curtice.

AUTHORITIES STARTED AN INVESTIGATION LAST YEAR

The investigation into Curtice started last August when Yakima Police say Curtice stole and used drugs from the bodies of overdose victims. When police questioned him about the allegations he told authorities he believed he'd been poisoned on the job with fentanyl and cocaine possibly by staff members in his office.

Local officials urged Curtice to resign over several months but he refused. Curtice eventually admitted to stealing the drugs and using them himself. Curtice resigned his position last month after working out a resignation/settlement agreement with county government.

