The Yakima Democratic Party has responded on the party's Facebook page about a post that contained offensive remarks about the death of Charlie Kirk.

PARTY CHAIR SAYS THE POST HAS BEEN DELETED

KIT News tried to contact the party through Facebook on Tuesday and party officials sent a response saying the comments and the post have been deleted and that the post came from a "volunteer who was not authorized to do so."

Get our free mobile app

DEMOCRATS DON'T CONDONE VIOLENCE

The statement, from the Yakima County Democratic Party Chair Soneya Lund, says Yakima County Democrats "do not condone violence of any sort, political or not." She says while they may not agree with a person's stance on politics, the party "100%" supports the right to vocalize those opinions.

Yakima Vigil for Charlie Kirk. Photo Credit: Cindy Blonde Yakima Vigil for Charlie Kirk. Photo Credit: Cindy Blonde loading...

BETTER MONITORING OF THE FACEBOOK PAGE

The statement goes on the express thoughts and prayers of party members are with Kirk's widow, Ericka Kirk, and her young children. Like many other organizations and companies, Chair Lund says the political party will be monitoring access to their local Facebook page more closely in the future.

Read More: Charlie Kirk Remembered at Yakima Community Vigil

MANY COMMENTS STILL AVAILABLE AND GROWING

A post titled "A Message from Our Chair Soneya Lund" from 6 days ago is still available on the Yakima County Democrats Facebook page including more than 106 comments, including one that references Charlie Kirk, using the words "radicalized" and "fascists."

More comments have been added over the last several days also questioning many of the positions Kirk took on specific issues.