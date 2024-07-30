The Yakima County Burn Ban has been upgraded. Now ALL outdoor burning is banned that's according to the Yakima County Fire Chiefs Association and the the Yakima County Fire Marshal. Under the previous ban, recreational in-ground campfire pits smaller than 3’ X 3’ feet in size and AG burning were allowed.

IT'S TRULY A DRIED OUT COUNTY READY FOR FIRE

All outdoor burning is banned in response to the active and destructive wildfires burning in Yakima County, and the hazards posed by high temperatures and dry conditions. On July 25 the Board of County Commissioners issued a Declaration of Emergency due to the Retreat Fire.

ARE THERE ANY EXCEPTIONS?

A press release says only a few exceptions remain under the current ban. Manufactured Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or natural gas portable outdoor devices, cooking appliances, and patio warmers are exempt from the ban. Under the previous ban, recreational in-ground campfire pits smaller than 3’ X 3’ feet in size and AG burning were allowed.

IF YOU'RE CAUGHT BURNING YOU COULD BE FINED AND JAILED

Residential outdoor burning in violation of the local ban may be subject to a fine of $1,000, arrest, and/or jail and should be reported to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500. For information on permitted agricultural burning, please contact the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency (YRCAA) at 509-834-2050.

