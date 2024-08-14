Yakima County Voter Turnout Reaches 34%, Up from 17% on Primary Day

Yakima County voter turnout is now nearly 34% a far cry from the 17% recorded on primary election day. More ballots from the primary election are counted everyday until the election is certified and all counting is over on August 20. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross was expecting a 25% to 35% turnout.

Meanwhile, Yakima County Republican Party officials say about 100 voters took advantage of the Yakima County Republican Party pick-up ballot service hotline during the primary election. Volunteers with the party picked up the ballots and delivered them to the Yakima County Auditors Office.

Party Chair Matt Brown says the party last year decided to get more aggressive in collecting ballots, or ballot harvesting. He calls the service a big success especially in helping older voters. Brown says the party is dedicated to "making sure every republican vote is counted." The reason why he says they'll be providing the same service during the upcoming general election. Brown says the Ballot Pickup Service is designed to help voters who have difficulty getting their ballots to the Yakima County Auditors Office. He says the team of "dedicated volunteers" will pick up ballots and make sure they get to the "appropriate" drop-off locations.

Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says there's nothing illegal about the new service that he says he supports. Ross says "anything that makes it easier for people to vote is fine with me as long as it is legal."

Need your ballot picked up this voting season? Contact the Yakima Ballot Pickup Service Hotline 1-800-257-9434.

Ballots for the general election will be sent to Yakima County Voters...October 18.

For more information check the ELECTIONS website https://www.yakimacounty.us/170/Elections

