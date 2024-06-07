Mark you calendar for August 7th to attend an event from the Yakima County Republicans: Liberty Rising; an evening with Riley Gaines.

IT'S LIKELY YOU'LL BE INSPIRED BY THE EVENING

A press release says Gaines is a well known advocate for women in sports and a voice for preserving the integrity of athletic competition.

Yakima County Republican Party Chair Matt Brown, who is also a Yakima City Council member, says the night promises to "inspire and ignite the spirit of liberty in all who attend."

ALONG WITH GAINES, YOU'LL HEAR FROM THE YAKIMA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR

Along with Gaines, you'll also be able to celebrate the 12-year anniversary of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Washington, of which Brown is the state Chairman. Pam Leslie will also appear (she's the founder of the Liberty Caucus), who will share her vision for the future.

SPECIAL EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS ARE PLANNED

But it's a full day of activities before Gaines is set to speak with educational sessions. The first is called Bottom Line Civics with Mark Herr. He'll give you basics on understanding government and answer the question how government impacts you.

Another session is called Ballot Harvesting and Canvassing Training with Matt Brown.

The last, set for August 8th, is called Center for Self Governance, which is governance training.

All sessions will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. Get tickets and more information at YakimaCountyRepublicans.com

A SPECIAL RALLY IS PLANNED IN ZILLAH WHERE YOU CAN HEAR FROM CANDIDATES

Yakima residents are also invited to a special rally later this month in Zillah, the Patriot Rally in the Valley, on June 29th at Stewart Park.

You'll hear from gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird, 4th District Congressional candidate Jerrod Sessler, and Yakima County Commission District 3 candidate and Toppenish Mayor, Elpidia Saavedra.

