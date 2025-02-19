The Yakima County Commissioners will talk about the issue of homelessness by hosting the first strategic session March 3, marking the beginning of an effort to develop solutions to homelessness in the county.

LOTS OF LOCAL LEADERS AND EXPERTS WILL BE AT THE SESSION

According to the Yakima County Commissioners the session will include 120 key local officials or "stakeholders" talking about the issue including current challenges and the resources available. Commissioner Kyle Curtis says the session will focus on affordable housing, mental health services, substance abuse support, and employment opportunities as an approach to addressing homelessness in Yakima County.

THE COMMISSIONERS ARE LOOKING FOR A LONG TERM SOLUTION

"The homelessness issue is complex and requires a coordinated response," says Yakima County Commissioner Kyle Curtis. "By bringing together stakeholders and engaging our community, we can create sustainable solutions that address both the immediate needs and long-term challenges facing individuals experiencing homelessness."

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

THREE MORE SESSIONS ARE PLANNED

As part of the next phase of the effort, Yakima County is hosting three future community forums to talk about the issue. The forums will give a chance for community members to ask questions, and contribute to the development and updating of the 5-Year Plan to Address Homelessness. The first Community Engagement Forum on Homelessness is set for Monday, March 3 from 6:00-7:30 pm at the Yakima County Resource Center, at 2403 S. 18th Street in Union Gap. For more information about the community forums and the county's 5-Year Plan to Address Homelessness, check the Yakima County website.

YAKIMA CITY LEADERS ALSO WANT ANSWERS TO THE PROBLEM AS WELL

The Yakima City Council will also be talking about homelessness during a study session at Yakima City Hall Tuesday. The council agenda says the discussion will center around current efforts to address the homeless issue and possible solutions.

The Yakima City Council meeting starts at 5:30 pm at Yakima City Hall. Live public comment on agenda items via Zoom is available. Click Public Comment | City Council (yakimawa.gov) for instructions and a Public Comment Request Form.

YOU CAN ALSO CALL AND LISTEN

Another option is to call in and listen to the meeting:

Dial 1-253-215-8782

When prompted for the meeting ID enter 929 4320 0311

When prompted for the participant ID enter #

When prompted for the meeting passcode enter 891593

The Feb. 18th Yakima City Council regular meeting will air live at 5:30 pm on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones