The Yakima County Commissioners now have three names to consider to fill the position of Yakima County Coroner. The Yakima County Republican Party recently convened a special meeting of its Precinct Committee Officers to consider applicants for the vacant Yakima County Coroner position.

THE NAMES WERE SUBMITTED IN 'ORDER OF PREFERENCE'

A press release says after hearing from each applicant and conducting a formal vote, the PCOs selected the following names, in order of preference, to be submitted to the Yakima County Board of Commissioners:

1. Dan Williams

2. Marshall Slight

3. Renee Saunders

Party officials say the names have been officially transmitted to the Board of County Commissioners, who are responsible under state law for appointing one of the nominees to serve as Yakima County Coroner.

THE PERSON WILL FILL THE ROLL UNTIL THE NOVEMBER ELECTION

The appointment will fill the current vacancy until the next general election. “The role of Coroner is a critical and sensitive position within county government,” says Matt Brown, Chairman of the Yakima County Republican Party. “Our PCOs took this responsibility seriously, carefully reviewing the qualifications and responses of each candidate before casting their votes. We are proud of the professionalism demonstrated by everyone involved in this process.”

THE ACTION BY THE PARTY FOLLOWS MONTHS OF TRYING TO GET THE FORMER CORONER TO RESIGN

The action by the Yakima County Republican Party is a result of the forced resignation of former coroner Jim Curtice. The investigation into Curtice started last August when Yakima Police say Curtice stole and used drugs from the bodies of overdose victims. When police questioned him about the allegations he told authorities he believed he'd been poisoned on the job with fentanyl and cocaine possibly by staff members in his office.

CURTICE WAS ABLE TO COME TO AN AGREEMENT TO LEAVE

Curtice eventually admitted to stealing the drugs and using them himself. Curtice resigned his position last month after working out a resignation/settlement agreement with county government.

