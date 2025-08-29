Yakima County Crime: 10 Fugitives with Warrants on the Most Wanted List

Photo Credit Ahmed Zahan on Unsplash and Canva

Yakima County Crime Stoppers has an updated list of wanted fugitives. According to CrimeGrade.com, Yakima County has a D+ grade for property safety and B grades for violent and other crimes.

It is important to note that these fugitives are wanted for violent crimes. The fugitives on this list are wanted for the following charges:

  • Violating No Contact Orders
  • Hit and Run
  • Eluding Police Pursuit
  • Attempted Vehicle Assault
  • Felony Harassment
  • Domestic Violence
  • Threats to Kill
  • Child Rape
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Rape of a Child and Child Molestation
  • Assault
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
What to Do If You See a Fugitive

The Yakima CRIME STOPPERS team does pay cash rewards for submitting tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a wanted fugitive. Their website says they pay up to $1000.

If you see a fugitive, the first thing to remember is to not approach them. You don't know whether they are armed with a weapon or could otherwise present a danger to you upon approach.

You can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477). You can also submit a tip online through the CRIME STOPPERS website form.

If you are in immediate danger or see someone who is, call 9-1-1 immediately to report the incident.

With CRIME STOPPERS, you do not have to give your name, so if you're worried about being doxxed, you can remain completely anonymous.

1. Wendy Lorranie Gonzalez Gutierrez
Wanted for: Felony Violation of No Contact Order and Domestic Violence

Crimestoppers Yakima County
2. A. Guadalupe Rodriguez
Wanted for: Eluding, Attempted Vehicle Assault, and Hit & Run

Crimestoppers Yakima County
3. Martel Zarate Morfin
Wanted for: Felony Harassment, Domestic Violence, Threats to Kill, and Violation of No Contact Order

Crimestoppers Yakima County
4. Jose Manuel Chavez
Wanted for: Rape of a Child and Rape

Crimestoppers Yakima County
5. Michael Angelo Gonzalez
Wanted for: Possession of Stolen Property

Crimestoppers Yakima County
6. David Roger Franklin
Wanted for: Rape of a Child, Child Molestation, and Domestic Violence

Crimestoppers Yakima County
7. Elfego Agustin S Vasquez
Wanted for: Assault

Crimestoppers Yakima County
8. John Lee Midfelt
Wanted for: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Assault

Crimestoppers Yakima County
9. Johnny Lee Jordan
Wanted for: Assault

Crimestoppers Yakima County
10. Oscar Padilla-Tavares
Wanted for: Rape of a Child

Crimestoppers Yakima County
Just because you might live in the "good" part of town does not mean that violent crimes are not happening around you. Stay safe and stay alert no matter where you go. See the full list of fugitives on the Yakima County most wanted list.

