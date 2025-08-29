Yakima County Crime: 10 Fugitives with Warrants on the Most Wanted List
Yakima County Crime Stoppers has an updated list of wanted fugitives. According to CrimeGrade.com, Yakima County has a D+ grade for property safety and B grades for violent and other crimes.
It is important to note that these fugitives are wanted for violent crimes. The fugitives on this list are wanted for the following charges:
- Violating No Contact Orders
- Hit and Run
- Eluding Police Pursuit
- Attempted Vehicle Assault
- Felony Harassment
- Domestic Violence
- Threats to Kill
- Child Rape
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Rape of a Child and Child Molestation
- Assault
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
What to Do If You See a Fugitive
The Yakima CRIME STOPPERS team does pay cash rewards for submitting tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a wanted fugitive. Their website says they pay up to $1000.
If you see a fugitive, the first thing to remember is to not approach them. You don't know whether they are armed with a weapon or could otherwise present a danger to you upon approach.
You can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477). You can also submit a tip online through the CRIME STOPPERS website form.
If you are in immediate danger or see someone who is, call 9-1-1 immediately to report the incident.
With CRIME STOPPERS, you do not have to give your name, so if you're worried about being doxxed, you can remain completely anonymous.
1. Wendy Lorranie Gonzalez Gutierrez
Wanted for: Felony Violation of No Contact Order and Domestic Violence
2. A. Guadalupe Rodriguez
Wanted for: Eluding, Attempted Vehicle Assault, and Hit & Run
3. Martel Zarate Morfin
Wanted for: Felony Harassment, Domestic Violence, Threats to Kill, and Violation of No Contact Order
4. Jose Manuel Chavez
Wanted for: Rape of a Child and Rape
5. Michael Angelo Gonzalez
Wanted for: Possession of Stolen Property
6. David Roger Franklin
Wanted for: Rape of a Child, Child Molestation, and Domestic Violence
7. Elfego Agustin S Vasquez
Wanted for: Assault
8. John Lee Midfelt
Wanted for: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Assault
9. Johnny Lee Jordan
Wanted for: Assault
10. Oscar Padilla-Tavares
Wanted for: Rape of a Child
Just because you might live in the "good" part of town does not mean that violent crimes are not happening around you. Stay safe and stay alert no matter where you go. See the full list of fugitives on the Yakima County most wanted list.
