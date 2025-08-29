Yakima County Crime Stoppers has an updated list of wanted fugitives. According to CrimeGrade.com, Yakima County has a D+ grade for property safety and B grades for violent and other crimes.

It is important to note that these fugitives are wanted for violent crimes. The fugitives on this list are wanted for the following charges:

Violating No Contact Orders

Hit and Run

Eluding Police Pursuit

Attempted Vehicle Assault

Felony Harassment

Domestic Violence

Threats to Kill

Child Rape

Possession of Stolen Property

Rape of a Child and Child Molestation

Assault

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

What to Do If You See a Fugitive

The Yakima CRIME STOPPERS team does pay cash rewards for submitting tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a wanted fugitive. Their website says they pay up to $1000.

If you see a fugitive, the first thing to remember is to not approach them. You don't know whether they are armed with a weapon or could otherwise present a danger to you upon approach.

You can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477). You can also submit a tip online through the CRIME STOPPERS website form.

If you are in immediate danger or see someone who is, call 9-1-1 immediately to report the incident.

With CRIME STOPPERS, you do not have to give your name, so if you're worried about being doxxed, you can remain completely anonymous.

1. Wendy Lorranie Gonzalez Gutierrez

Wanted for: Felony Violation of No Contact Order and Domestic Violence

Wendy Lorranie Gonzalez-Gutierrez Crimestoppers Yakima County

2. A. Guadalupe Rodriguez

Wanted for: Eluding, Attempted Vehicle Assault, and Hit & Run

A Guadalupe Rodriguez Crimestoppers Yakima County

3. Martel Zarate Morfin

Wanted for: Felony Harassment, Domestic Violence, Threats to Kill, and Violation of No Contact Order

Martel Zarate Morfin Crimestoppers Yakima County

4. Jose Manuel Chavez

Wanted for: Rape of a Child and Rape

Jose Manuel Chavez Crimestoppers Yakima County

5. Michael Angelo Gonzalez

Wanted for: Possession of Stolen Property

Michael Angelo Gonzalez Crimestoppers Yakima County

6. David Roger Franklin

Wanted for: Rape of a Child, Child Molestation, and Domestic Violence

David Roger Franklin Crimestoppers Yakima County

7. Elfego Agustin S Vasquez

Wanted for: Assault

Elfego Agustin S. Vasquez Crimestoppers Yakima County

8. John Lee Midfelt

Wanted for: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Assault

John Lee Midfelt Crimestoppers Yakima County

9. Johnny Lee Jordan

Wanted for: Assault

Johnny Lee Jordan Crimestoppers Yakima County

10. Oscar Padilla-Tavares

Wanted for: Rape of a Child

Oscar Padilla Tavares Crimestoppers Yakima County

Just because you might live in the "good" part of town does not mean that violent crimes are not happening around you. Stay safe and stay alert no matter where you go. See the full list of fugitives on the Yakima County most wanted list.