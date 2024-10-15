The Yakima County Commissioners have formally requested the resignation of Coroner Jim Curtice as the Ellensburg Prosecutor's Office weighs misdemeanor charges against him. In a public statement, commissioners expressed their lack of confidence in Curtice's ability to fulfill his duties, citing recent troubling events.

THE COMMISSIONERS SAY THE RESIGNATION WILL BENEFIT YAKIMA COUNTY



The commissioners' letter to Curtice states, “Your recent conduct as Yakima County Coroner has caused us to lack confidence and trust in your ability to properly perform your public duties. Therefore, we call upon you to resign from your position immediately. We sincerely believe your resignation is in your personal best interest, as well as the best interest of the Coroner’s Office and Yakima County.”

THE ELLENSBURG PROSECUTORS OFFICE IS CONTEMPLATING CHARGES



The call for resignation follows allegations that Curtice lied to investigators regarding an incident last month where he claimed to have been poisoned while at work. Yakima Police have reported that an investigation revealed Curtice had allegedly been using drugs from deceased bodies during his tenure, consuming them daily over several months.

attachment-curtice1

THE INVESTIGATION STARTED LAST MONTH



The inquiry began on August 26 when law enforcement found Curtice unresponsive in his office. He was hospitalized and tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Initially, Curtice insisted that the drugs had been unknowingly added to a drink or workout supplement, but the investigation, which included assistance from the FBI, found no evidence of foul play, including from his office colleagues.

PROSECUTORS SAY CURTICE LIED TO INVESTIGATORS

Curtice had offered to take a polygraph test to substantiate his claims. However, according to a Yakima Police report obtained via a Freedom of Information request, he failed the test and later admitted to investigators that he had not been truthful. Curtice was not available for comment.

