In a surprising turn of events, Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross has retracted earlier statements regarding the wearing of political clothing and hats at the Yakima County Courthouse during the lead-up to Election Day. After receiving feedback from local attorneys and reviewing state law, Ross confirmed that voters are permitted to wear campaign attire when visiting the courthouse.

ROSS SAYS THE OFFICE MISINTERPRETED THE LAW

This week, the Auditor's office had issued a warning to county voters, stating that political clothing would need to be removed upon entering the courthouse. However, Ross acknowledged that this interpretation of the law was misguided. "We can't ask people to remove their clothing after entering the courthouse," Ross tells KIT News.

IT'S OK TO WEAR WHAT YOU WANT

The confusion stemmed from a state law that prohibits campaigning within specified distances of voting centers and ballot drop boxes. According to Ross, the law bans campaigning within 100 feet of a voting center or student engagement hub, and within 25 feet of a ballot drop box, but does not extend to the courthouse itself.

ROSS ISN'T ENCOURAGING YOU TO WEAR CAMPAIGN ATTIRE HOWEVER

Ross clarified, "While I’m not encouraging people to wear campaign attire when at the courthouse, it's not banned as previously reported." He emphasized the importance of a respectful and fair election environment, stating that voters should not feel restricted in expressing their political affiliations through clothing while conducting their business at the courthouse.

VOTERS AND ATTORNEY'S HELPED ROSS WITH CLARIFICATION

Local attorneys who pointed out the need for a review of the law played a crucial role in bringing about this clarification. Ross thanked them for their diligence and remarked on the importance of accurate communication regarding election-related issues.

