The Yakima City Council will consider a resolution of No-Confidence in the Yakima County Homeless Coalition during the March 4 Yakima City Council meeting.

THE DEPUTY MAYOR OF YAKIMA IS LEADING THE EFFORT

Yakima Deputy Mayor Matt Brown says the resolution states the county homeless coalition can't "effectively manage homelessness programs without significant structural and leadership reforms." Brown says the coalition has spent millions of dollars over the past 5-years without any real solutions being implemented to tackle the problem of homelessness. In fact the resolution says the budget of the coalition has increased but there's been no "corresponding decrease in homelessness."

A LACK OF ACTION IS THE PROBLEM

That has raised concern among Yakima city leaders about the effectiveness of current policies and spending priorities. It says the coalition's 2019-2024 Five Year Homelessness Housing Strategic Plan "has been a total failure" lacking clear measurable outcomes. City officials say the city of Yakima has been underrepresented when it comes to decision making despite contributing "significant" local resources and being one of the primary areas impacted by homelessness.

YAKIMA CITY OFFICIALS WANT ACTION AND CHANGES ASAP

In the resolution Yakima city officials demand immediate reforms. City officials want the Yakima County Commissioners to remove the administration of the coalition and Homeless Response System from the Health and Human Services Department, find a new project manager and department to implement programs. The resolution says if reforms aren't made in the immediate future the city is prepared to find different ways to address the homeless problem in Yakima.

THE COUNCIL WILL VOTE ON THE ISSUE MARCH 4

Yakima council members want the coalition to conduct a full independent audit of finances and expenses and want clear performance benchmarks implemented for funded programs.

The Yakima City Council is expected to vote on the issue during the March 4 meeting at Yakima City Hall.

