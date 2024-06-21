Yakima City Council Member Matt Brown says he wants to do what the people of Yakima want and apparently a lot of people are tired of the legal fireworks ban. Brown says he believes allowing people to use legal fireworks would bring some fun back to the city calling it a quality of life discussion.

Brown has asked for the council to have a "discussion" at the next city council meeting set for July 2. He says there's no plan to change the ban for the upcoming 4th of July holiday but he says it will start the discussion. Brown says no matter how you feel about the issue he and other council members want to hear from you so you're encouraged to attend the council meeting in July.

If you've ever spent time in the city of Yakima during the 4th of July you'd be hard pressed to think there was a fireworks ban since many people light fireworks anyway. Brown says he's not sure if it's worth enforcing the ban if people ignore it. The council recently voted 5-2 to have the discussion with council members Janice Deccio and Rick Glen voting no.

Currently fireworks are banned in all the unincorporated areas of Yakima County and many cities up and down the valley also have bans in place.

The cities of Moxee, Granger and Zillah as well as Sunnyside allow personal fireworks but you need a permit. Community fireworks shows are planned in Selah and Yakima this 4th of July. If you are lighting fireworks be careful because firefighters say it's very dry in the valley and a wildfire could take off fast. Yakima County currently has a burn ban in place until September 30.

