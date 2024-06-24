Yakima City Council Member Matt Brown says in light of the many wildfires we've had so far this year. He doesn't see a need to talk about a lifting of the personal fireworks ban in the city of Yakima.

BROWN SAYS HE WAS SIMPLY WANTING TO HAVE A QUALITY OF LIFE DISCUSSION

He says he is humble enough to pivot course and concentrate on more important issues. He was set to have a discussion at the next Yakima City Council meeting set for July 2 saying he believed allowing people to use legal fireworks would bring some fun back to the city calling it a quality of life discussion.

BROWN HAS HEARD FROM A LOT OF YAKIMA RESIDENTS FOR AND AGAINST THE BAN

Brown says he's received "numerous comments and phone calls" both for and against the ongoing ban. He says his intent was to have an open dialogue with the community but he now believes that's no longer needed. He says he'll be placing the issue in the "category of things not to touch personally which includes Downtown parking, cruise night and now fireworks."

David McNew/Getty IMages David McNew/Getty IMages loading...

BROWN SAYS HE'S HUMBLE ENOUGH TO CHANGE COURSE

In a statement sent to KIT News Brown says "I am humble enough to know when it's time to pivot course. In light of the recent developments with fires and power outages I am not anticipating this issue will need more discussion at the council but we will see on July 2. Thank you for all your feedback; I appreciate having an open dialogues with the community." He continues saying he's thankful for all the work of the Yakima Fire Department in keeping the community safe.

SOME CITIES BAN THE FIREWORKS OTHERS ALLOW IN CERTAIN AREAS AT CERTAIN TIMES

Currently fireworks are banned in all the unincorporated areas of Yakima County and many cities up and down the valley also have bans in place.

The cities of Moxee, Granger and Zillah as well as Sunnyside allow personal fireworks but you need a permit. Community fireworks shows are planned in Selah and Yakima this 4th of July. If you are lighting fireworks be careful because firefighters say it's very dry in the valley and a wildfire could take off fast. Yakima County currently has a burn ban in place until September 30.

