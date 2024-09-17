Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice could soon face criminal charges. A press release from the department says on August 27 Curtice reported allegations of an alleged assault in the second degree via poisoning to the Yakima Police Department.

POLICE COULDN'T CORROBORATE THE EVIDENCE IN THE CASE

The release says "an investigation was conducted, which resulted in a recommendation for criminal charges to be filed against Curtice once evidence was substantiated that did not corroborate the original allegation."

THE ELLENSBURG PROSECUTORS OFFICE IS HANDLING THE CASE

In light of the findings and to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in the case—given that it involves a significant official in Yakima County—the decision was made to transfer the case to the Ellensburg Prosecutor’s Office. Officials there will conduct a separate evaluation of the evidence before making any possible charging decisions.

curtice loading...

SO WHAT REALLY HAPPENED?

As the investigation continues, the Yakima County community is left questioning the implications of these allegations especially after a previous clash with law enforcement as he continues to battle with his mental health. Curtice was on leave in 2023 for two months while being treated for PTSD after authorities say he assaulted a Deputy with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The prosecutors office decided not to charge Curtice with assault because they couldn't prove Curtice intended to assault the Deputy.

CURTICE'S WIFE, KRISTI FOSTER WRITES ON HER FACEBOOK PAGE;

"I am a wife, living with and standing by my husband who battles PTSD. Unfortunately, PTSD reveals itself in many ways. We are grateful for the thorough investigation law enforcement has done so far, and wait for the final outcome of this situation. The last time Jim and I faced a similar situation, we were humbled by Yakima Valley’s incredible grace and support shown to us. We are sorry to impose upon your kindness and grace once again , but would appreciate your prayers and support as we navigate the days, weeks, and months ahead. We love this valley."

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus