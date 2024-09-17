Yakima Coroner Jim Curtice Faces Possible Criminal Charges
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice could soon face criminal charges. A press release from the department says on August 27 Curtice reported allegations of an alleged assault in the second degree via poisoning to the Yakima Police Department.
POLICE COULDN'T CORROBORATE THE EVIDENCE IN THE CASE
The release says "an investigation was conducted, which resulted in a recommendation for criminal charges to be filed against Curtice once evidence was substantiated that did not corroborate the original allegation."
THE ELLENSBURG PROSECUTORS OFFICE IS HANDLING THE CASE
In light of the findings and to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in the case—given that it involves a significant official in Yakima County—the decision was made to transfer the case to the Ellensburg Prosecutor’s Office. Officials there will conduct a separate evaluation of the evidence before making any possible charging decisions.
SO WHAT REALLY HAPPENED?
As the investigation continues, the Yakima County community is left questioning the implications of these allegations especially after a previous clash with law enforcement as he continues to battle with his mental health. Curtice was on leave in 2023 for two months while being treated for PTSD after authorities say he assaulted a Deputy with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The prosecutors office decided not to charge Curtice with assault because they couldn't prove Curtice intended to assault the Deputy.
CURTICE'S WIFE, KRISTI FOSTER WRITES ON HER FACEBOOK PAGE;
"I am a wife, living with and standing by my husband who battles PTSD. Unfortunately, PTSD reveals itself in many ways. We are grateful for the thorough investigation law enforcement has done so far, and wait for the final outcome of this situation. The last time Jim and I faced a similar situation, we were humbled by Yakima Valley’s incredible grace and support shown to us. We are sorry to impose upon your kindness and grace once again , but would appreciate your prayers and support as we navigate the days, weeks, and months ahead. We love this valley."
