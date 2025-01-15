Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney is calling on local gun owners to voice their opinions on Senate Bill 5098, which could impose new restrictions on where firearms can be carried in Washington. McKinney believes it's essential for lawmakers to hear community feedback on the proposed legislation saying "gun free zones only create soft targets."

EXPANDING GUN FREE ZONES TO PLACES THAT ATTRACT CHILDREN



Senate Bill 5098 seeks to expand existing gun-free zones established by a law passed last year, which included locations such as aquariums, zoos, libraries, and transit facilities. The new bill would add local public buildings, parks, playgrounds, and other areas deemed likely to attract children.

THE PROPOSAL IS FROM TWO DEMOCRATS IN SEATTLE

Proposed by Senators Javier Valdez and Rebecca Saldaña, both D-Seattle, the bill has sparked divided opinions among the public. According to legislative staff, more opponents of the bill registered to speak during the recent hearing than supporters.

Carrying Guns in Certain Public Places

NO EXCEPTIONS IN THE BILL THIS SESSION

Notably, this year's proposal does not include exceptions for individuals with Concealed Carry Permits, unlike the previous legislation, which allowed for some exemptions. If passed, the bill would classify violations as misdemeanors, carrying penalties of up to $5,000 in fines and/or 364 days of imprisonment.

THE PROPOSAL GIVES POWER TO CITIES IN WASHINGTON STATE



The legislation also outlines that cities could designate which facilities are likely to be frequented by children and mandate appropriate signage. Additionally, restrictions would extend to county fairs and government buildings. Current Washington state law already prohibits open carry in specific venues, including jails, law enforcement facilities, and accredited zoos. However, the proposed bill includes stricter penalties for violations, which could escalate to a gross misdemeanor for repeat offenders.

