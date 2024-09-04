Residents of Yakima are urged to bring their questions and concerns to an upcoming community forum hosted by City Council members Matt Brown (District 6) and Reedy Berg (District 7). The event will take place on Friday, September 6, at the Harman Center, located at 101 N. 65th Avenue, beginning at 6:00 pm.

The forum aims to create an open dialogue between community members and city officials, providing a platform for citizens to voice their concerns regarding various issues, including public safety, ongoing street projects, traffic concerns, and economic development initiatives. “The forum will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions and provide feedback,” stated Council member Brown, who also serves as the Assistant Mayor. “We want residents to feel heard and involved in the decision-making process.”

City staff will be present at the event to assist in addressing any specific inquiries and to offer insights into current city projects and policies. Council member Berg expressed optimism about the event: “This will give people a chance to bring up issues and learn more about what the Council and City are working on now and what kinds of things should be focused on moving forward.”

Attendees can also enjoy light refreshments while engaging in discussions. The forum aims to foster a collaborative atmosphere between the city government and its residents, ensuring that community voices are an integral part of Yakima’s development. For more information about the Yakima City Council and various initiatives, visit yakimawa.gov.

