Yakima City Manager Warns: Major Cuts or Tax Increases Incoming!

What do you do if you have a big debt in your budget? You make cuts to save money to pay off the debt. It's the same thing the city of Yakima is doing. But so far no decisions have been made says Yakima City Manager Vicki Baker.

WILL WE SEE A RISE IN TAXES OR A CUT IN SERVICES?

During an appearance on KIT Friday Baker talked about a big loss in operating dollars in 2026 and the need to take action...either with a rise in taxes or a cut in service in order to fill a $9 million budget deficit. A city survey is still available until April 30 at the city website at yakimawa.gov. Baker says so far nearly two thousand residents have taken the survey to give city officials an idea about what people want in the future.

City of Yakima Image City of Yakima Image loading...

CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WILL START CRUNCHING NUMBERS NEXT MONTH

Baker last week wrapped up a series of forums and meetings with residents and business groups. She says she'll present all the information collected at the events to the Yakima City Council on May 6 when the city plans to start looking closely at taking action to solve the budget problem. No decisions will be made on that day but the council may discuss plans for the future in dealing with the deficit. No hard decisions are expected until mid-yar.

Baker says the city is looking at a combination of cuts in service and a rise in taxes to cover the loss of operating dollars in 2026.

NO WAY TO AVOID THE PAIN

Action must be taken. The city has no choice because according to Washington State law the city must have a balanced budget every year.