A current Yakima city employee is expected to be in Yakima County Superior Court Friday to face charges of burglary and assault after an incident in July at a west valley home.

THE EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN PLACED ON PAID ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

Jeannett Mora has been placed on paid administrative pending the outcome of the case.

According to Yakima Police Sgt. Scott Grant the Vice President of the Yakima Police Patrolman's Association says Jeannett Mora, a city public records officer was involved in an incident in July of last year in which she visited a home in the west valley of another Yakima city employee.

POLICE SAY SHE WAS ASKED TO LEAVE BUT REFUSED

Court documents say she was asked to leave but refused and tried to get back into the home after she'd been locked out. The documents say she was carrying a loaded pistol in one hand and a bottle of wine in the other at one point in the confrontation. Authorities from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office arrived and talked to her. She was released at that point as investigation continued.

MORA WAS SERVED A SUMMONS TO COURT

According to a recent summons Mora is expected be be back in court Friday to face charges of First Degree Burglary, Reckless Endangerment, Fourth Degree Assault with Sexual Motivation and Residential Burglary. There are other allegations as well when she was the Yakima Police Services Manager. Grant says she was questioned about her attendance on the job and an internal investigation was launched. her position was eventually cut and she is now a city public records officer.

