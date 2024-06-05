It happens every year and it could impact your commute. Yakima city crews will start a series of traffic signal upgrades at intersections over the next several weeks.

HEY DRIVERS REMEMBER THE 4-WAY-STOP RULE?

The work starts on Wednesday, June 5. The intersections listed will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction, with stop signs posted in all directions. That means you'll have to remember the 4-way-stop rule. Washington State Patrol Troopers say the right of way in a four-way stop in Washington state goes to the first driver to reach the intersection at a complete stop. If more than one driver gets there at the same time, the vehicle to the right goes first. Okay? So now you remember?

traffic-light-camera loading...

TAKE NOTE IF YOUR COMMUTE TAKES YOU THROUGH ANY OF THE FOLLOWING INTERSECTIONS

The work happens from 6:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Signals at the intersections will be dark during project work hours

June 5th 1st Ave & Lincoln Ave

June 26th 3rd Ave & Lincoln Ave

July 10th 5th Ave & Lincoln Ave

July 17th 5th Ave & Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

July 24th 3rd Ave & Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

July 31st 1st Ave & Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

August 7th 16th Ave & Yakima Ave

August 14th 16th Ave & Summitview Ave

August 21st 16th Ave & Fruitvale Blvd

REMEMBER YOU CAN'T SPEED IN WORK ZONES AND POLICE ARE WATCHING

Drivers are reminded the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles-per-hour. As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies. As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies. For more information, contact Traffic Operations Supervisor Dan Nickoloff at 509-576-6746.

