The Yakima City Council meets Tuesday at city hall to talk about the proposed Terrace Heights annexation among other topics. Mayor Patricia Byers tells KIT News she doesn't think any decisions will be made tonight concerning the annexation but council members hope to hear from people about the proposal in Terrace Heights.

A REVISED ANNEXATION MAP WILL BE IN FRONT OF COUNCIL MEMBERS

Council members will talk about a revised map released last week that shrinks the amount of land the city of Yakima wants to annex in Terrace Heights. According to Randy Beehler, the Community & Public Affairs Director, the new map excludes some key areas and he says the new map, which focuses primarily on the PNWU campus and surrounding commercial areas, was developed in response to concerns expressed by community members."

THE COUNCIL WILL HEAR THE LATEST ON FUNDING THE AQUATIC CENTER

The council will also get an update on funding efforts for the planned aquatic center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 610 S. Ninth Street. A press release says the estimated cost of the MLK Jr. Park aquatic center is about $11 million. Where's all the money coming from? City officials say both the city and county have each contributed $3 million to the pool project.

Yakima City Council Chambers TSM Yakima Image loading...

FUND RAISING EFFORTS CONTINUE TODAY

The city was able to gain $2 million from Washington taxpayers through the Washington State Legislature. A press release says "a grassroots, community-based committee formed last summer to generate $3 million from private donors to build the aquatic center. All donations are being made to the Yakima Valley Community Foundation."

The meeting will be held via Zoom and in person at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. 2nd Street.

YOU CAN BE AT CITY HALL OR ON ZOOM



Live public comment on agenda items via Zoom is available. Click Public Comment | City Council (yakimawa.gov) for instructions and a Public Comment Request Form. Another option is to call in and listen to the meeting:

Dial 1-253-215-8782

When prompted for the meeting ID enter 926 6958 7268

When prompted for the participant ID enter #

When prompted for the meeting passcode enter 661924

YOU CAN WATCH THE MEETING ON TV

The September 17th Yakima City Council regular meeting will air live at 5:30 pm on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett